    5 hospitalised as 3 back-to-back earthquakes strike Nepal; landslide blocks highway

    Pankaj Sharma
    October3/ 2023
    Nepal; landslide blocks highway

    Kathmandu [Nepal]: A third earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Nepal shortly after twin earthquakes jolted the western part of the Himalayan country on Tuesday afternoon.
    At least five people have been admitted at the District Hospital Bajhang after the earthquakes and traffic movement on major highways was disrupted following a landslide triggered by the quake blocked a highway, the District Police Office said.

    No reports of human casualties were reported but aftershocks has continued to rattle the district. Cracks were seen in buildings at various locations of the district.
    Visuals from spot showed several houses collapsed and damaged.

    several houses collapsed and damaged

    Three earthquakes and two aftershocks with Bajhang district as the epicentre were recorded between 2:30 pm to 4:50 pm (IST).
    The third earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale was felt at 3:45 pm with epicentre again in Bajhang district.
    The first two earthquakes were of magnitude 5.3 and 6.3 on the Richter Scale, according to Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.
    Tremors were also felt in large parts of India.

    —ANI

