5 Held For Burning E-Waste, 30 Factory Units Generating Hazardous Waste Demolished

Ghaziabad: Five people were arrested for burning e-waste and 30 factory units generating hazardous waste demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Following the administration's directions, the sub-divisional magistrate, along with a team of pollution control board officials and Loni police, conducted raids in Sewa Dham and Behta Hazipur areas on Monday, said Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

During the raid, five people who were burning electronic waste to extract copper were arrested and 30 factory units generating hazardous waste demolished, he said.

According to a report submitted by the chief fire officer, out of 36 recent blaze cases, 17 were due to burning of garbage and waste material thrown in open areas, Pandey told PTI.

The city magistrate has been asked to conduct an inquiry into several incidents of setting afire garbage dumps in the district on Diwali night, he said.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has been directed to purchase trucks mounted with high intensity sprinklers which would be used to bring down dust particles during smog, the DM said.

A total of 20 spots were identified for sprinkling water during smog in the district, including the Hapur road from Thakur Dawara Girls' School to Harsaon police lines and from Meerut road trisection to Laal Kuan, he said. PTI