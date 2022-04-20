5 held for abducting, killing youth

Chitrakoot (UP): Five people have been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a youth who had gone to the forests to graze goats in Uttar Pradesh''s Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.

Sadhu Yadav (22) alias Raju, a resident of Hanua village under Manikpur police station area, was abducted on September 1, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said, adding that stealing of goats was the motive.

On the intervening night of September 5 and 6, Raju had tried to flee from the custody of the suspects, who then attacked him with an axe and killed him. On September 6, his body was recovered from near a railway track, the SP said.

Dulua, Suresh Yadav, Kallu, Lahura and Ghanshyam Arakh have been arrested, the officer said.

