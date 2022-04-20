5 Fatalities Today+Yesterday's Difference Of 7 Deaths Takes The Toll To 12 In U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72, 642 on Wednesday as 482 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 66,147 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,658. The state's toll rose to 1,185 as twelve succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 652. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 444. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has microscopically gone up to 91.06 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 157 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and U S Nagar followed with 59, 50, 47, 44, 41 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 15 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 12 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, 10 Almora, 7 Uttarkashi and 5 in Bageshwar.

