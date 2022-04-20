5 Drown In UP's Ghaghra River; Four Bodies Recovered

Ballia: Five people, including two children and three youths drowned in the Ghaghra river in the Bairia area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, while search is on for one other. According to police sources here, eight youths had gone to bathe in the Ghaghra river from Tola Farukhrai. Meanwhile, the youths ventured into the deep end while bathing and started drowning.

While three youths managed to swim to safety, five others--Luvkush Yadav (16), Vikas Yadav (16), Pappu Yadav (10), Vishal Yadav (14) and Lallu Yadav (8) drowned. Four bodies have been recovered by the police with the help of the local divers while search is on for one other, the sources added. UNI