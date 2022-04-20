5 Dead As Heavy Rains Pound U'khand; Met Dept Warns Heavy To Very Heavy Rains

Dehradun: At least five persons were reported dead on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to pound most parts of Uttarakhand. The Regional Met Office warned of heavy to very heavy rains till Friday. Educational institutions were closed in Chamoli and Rudraprayag.Some buildings were damaged in Dehradun outskirts, Chamoli and Almora due to cloud bursts, official said. More than a hundred link roads across the hill state continued to be blocked due to landslides triggered by the incessant rains over the past few days. Many rain-fed rivers and other rivers like Alaknanda, Saryu, Gomti, Pindar, Mandakini, Gori and Nandakini were in spate. People living in low lying areas and banks were asked to leave for higher and safer places. District administrations are on high alert asked travellers to remain cautious amid forecast of heavy rain falls till Friday.



