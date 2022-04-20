5-Day Training On 'Agro Forestry For Boosting Tree Cover & Livelihood Enhancement

Dehradun (The Hawk): Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun conducted a five days training on "Agro forestry for boosting tree cover and Livelihood Enhancement" sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi. The training was inaugurated on 22nd November 2021 by Shri Arun Singh Rawat,IFS, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun. At the outset, Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division welcomed of all the participants and resource persons and gave an overview of the training program and invited Shri Rawat for inaugural address. In his augural address Shri Rawat pointed out that there is a need of implementation of modern scientific agroforestry practices, on farmland so that tree cover and livelihood enhancement can be go on side by side a a manner. He also spook about the marketing mechanism is needed to facilitate farmers.

Subsequent a total of 17 technical sessions were covered by different subject matter specialists of Agroforestry due. Prominent, among them were Dr. P.K. R. Nair, Professor, University of Florida, USA, Dr. Chandra Shekher Biradar, Pr. Scientist, International Center for Agriculture Research in Dry Areas, Egypt and Dr. D.K.NG. Pushpakumara, University of Paradeniya , Sri Lanka expressed their views before participants, Dr. S. K. Dhyani, Country Coordinator, CIFOR-ICFAR Asia Programme New Delhi Dr. A Arunachalam, Director, CAFRI, Dr. J.C. Dagar, former ADG, ICAR, Head Quarter, New Delhi, Shri Jagdish Chander, PCCF, Harayana Forest Department & Dr. Devendra Pandey IFS (Rtd.), Mr. Amarjeet Singh, Dadiala & Industrialist, Mr. Padeep Bakshi, farmer, Dr. Salil Kumar Tiwari, Joint Director, Dr. A Arunachalam, Director, CAFRI- ICAR Jhansi, Dr. S. Kala, Scientist, ICAR-IIWSC, Kota (Rajasthan), Dr. Pankaj Panwar, Pr. Scientist, ICAR-IIWSC, Chandigarh, Dr. Charan Singh, Pr. Scientist, IIWSC Dehradun, Dr.C. Bhuvaneshwaram, Scientist, G & Head IFGTB, Coimbatore, Dr. Sandeep Araya, Associate Professor, Department of Forestry CCSHAU, Hissar, Haryana, Dr. Arvind Bijalwan, Head and Deen VCSG, Uttrakhand Univerty of Horticulture and Forestry, Uttrakhand, Dr. A. K. Pandey, Scientist-G (Rtd), Dr. Ashok Kumar and Dr. Vipin Prakash Sr. Scientists from FRI also expressed their views on the subject. During conducting session panelists, including Dr. P.P. Bhojvaid, Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Dr. Salil Kumar Tiwari and Mrs. Alka Bhargav, PCCF (HOFF), Assam expressed their views. Among progressive famers in penal discussion, Sardar Amarjeet Singh Dadiala and Pradeep Bakshi also expressed their views and discussed the different issues on the subject.Coordination and anchoring was done Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E of Extension Division.

The training concluded on 26th November, 2021 (Friday) with the vote of thanks of Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division.