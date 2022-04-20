5 Crore People Sensitised In UP On Women's Issues

Lucknow: The Department of Women and Child Development in Uttar Pradesh has said that it has reached out to over 5 crore citizens in the state to create awareness about the Mission Shakti campaign since its launch in October.

Platforms like 'Shakti Samvad' and 'Haq ki Baat' are also being used to redress the grievances of both rural and urban women.

To acknowledge the contribution of women and girls in different fields, events such as Nayika Mega Event, Gender Champion are being held on a regular basis.

Manoj Rai, Director, Women Welfare Department, said that the department is committed to provide the benefit of all the welfare schemes of the government to the women beneficiaries of the state, including those who belong to the poorest of the poor section.

The state government has helped 27.95 lakh women through the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Scheme while 5.80 lakh girls have received the benefits of Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

As many as 51,25,579 girls have got the direct benefit of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. Through the Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Evam Samman Kosh Yojana, 4,937 victims of violence have been supported.

Both government and non-governmental organisations are making rural women aware about the new job opportunities. Under this, they are being trained to work in small and cottage industries and they are also getting trained in organic farming, mask making and dress and designer jewellery. The department aims to make women and girls self-reliant. —IANS