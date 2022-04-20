5 common beauty mistakes women should stop making now!

Women sometimes, happen to just blindly follow the ongoing trends � without first, scrutinizing and understanding the whole aspect. This leads to n number of beauty and makeup blunder that they commit � though, mistakably. Permanent Makeup expert and Executive Director of ALPS Beauty Clinics, Ms. Gunjan Taneja Gaur, shares few such mistakes; have a look. CHOOSING A WRONG SHADE OF FOUNDATION: Many women tend to apply a wrong shade of foundation � sometimes just because their friend or sister suggested it or sometimes, when they�ve got it from a friend living abroad and are very fond of using it! This is totally wrong � as first, the Indian (yellow-based) skin-tone is completely different from the women in west (pink-based). Secondly, no other skin tone can be same enough � in either texture or tone � to be applied the same color of foundation. So, be sure to test the product for its suitability with your skin-color � buy it yourself � and then only use it to appear natural and not chalky. MAKING BOTH EYES & LIPS BOLD: People often go way too overboard when it comes to makeup and highlight their eyes and lips � equally. This should not be the case � it can take away the charm from their face and emerge tacky as well! Instead, always make one part of our face � eyes or lips � bright at a time to look classy in a go. AVOIDING THE IMPORTANCE OF BLUSHERS: Ignoring blushers or bronzer is also a huge makeup blunder done by women. Faces look too plump and chubby in absence of these items which are actually used to cut down the flab on faces and make it appear chiseled. And, the result is a superficially undone makeup which looks extremely awful. IGNORING THE NECK: Our neck is an ignored creature; as most of us deprive it of its desired beauty and makeup products. Similar goes with makeup � when we prettify the face with full-coverage and forget the neck � making it emerge different in color/texture from your face. Make your product work harder by applying it on neck � to make it appear beautiful too! APPLYING MAKEUP ON A NAKED FACE: Women who generally don�t apply makeup � sometimes go only for only applying eye makeup or a bright lip color on naked face. This should not be something they should do, as it doesn�t look nice at all. A light base should be there on your face before highlighting any of your features to for a balanced-out effect. So, hoping you know it all now � be wary of such mistakes in near future!