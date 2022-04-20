5 Booked For Beating Leopard To Death In UP's Balrampur

Balrampur: A case was registered against five people for beating a leopard to death in Sohelwa wildlife sanctuary here, officials said on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakhar Gupta said a leopard was found dead with injury marks on the body at the Bankatwa range of the forest.

In the post-mortem examination, it was revealed that the animal was beaten to death with sticks, he said. A case was registered against the five at Lalia Police Station, he added. A three-member team was formed to conduct the post-mortem examination of the carcass, the DFO had said on Saturday. —PTI