5 Arrested By Anti-Romeo Squads In Noida

Noida: Five persons were today arrested by the anti-Romeo squads of the police here in the city for allegedly harassing women and girls, officials said.

An anti-Romeo drive was conducted by a team of officials from Sector-20 police station on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said. "The squad toured around schools, parks, shopping malls, bus stands, railway station, bazaar, coaching centres and other publics,"a police official said.

"Five persons, in separate incidents, were arrested for making vulgar and indecent gestures at women and girls in the action," the official said.

Their acts were video-recorded by the anti-romeo squads and they have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 294 (doing obscene acts of singing obscene songs in public space in annoyance to others), the police said.

Seven other persons who were stalking women and girls were held and quizzed for similar acts. They were, however, not arrested.

"These persons were let off with a warning for indulging in such acts. They were handed over to their parents and guardians, who were informed of their ward's acts," the police said.

The 'anti-Romeo squads' are sleuths -- both male and female -- deployed in public places in plain clothes.

The squad was formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh last year in order to put a check on stalkers and eve-teasers in the state. PTI