5 UP cities have one-stop medical facilities

Lucknow (The Hawk): On December 1, World Aids Day, the Uttar Pradesh government would open "one stop centres" in five cities.

This is done to make it easier to administer tests for many illnesses in one location.

The clinics will offer tests for non-communicable diseases like HIV, TB, and others.

Moradabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Meerut will each have one centre, while Kanpur, Varanasi will each have two centres.

The one-stop centres are currently operating in 25 states.

Hira Lal, the additional project director for the UP Aids control organisation, stated that these centres will also offer mental health counselling services.

While transgender people and migrant workers would receive special attention in Varanasi, the centre in Kanpur will also concentrate on these groups.

Secretary general of the Association of International Doctors, Dr. Abhishek Shukla, stated: "One-stop shops would provide information and aid in the eradication of societal stigma. Getting counselling will also help dispel myths."

Patients will be screened at the centres based on tests and symptoms by a doctor named ANM.

Ramesh Srivastava, joint director of the UP AIDS control society, stated such centres will assist in getting health programmes to the population that needs them the most.

(Inputs from Agencies)