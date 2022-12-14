5 Assam girls freed in Delhi-NCR from human traffickers

New Delhi/Guwahati (The Hawk): According to officials, at least five girls from the Sonitpur district of Assam have been rescued from alleged human traffickers in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to Sushanta Biswa Sarma, superintendent of police for Assam's Sonitpur district, the girls have been missing since September of this year, and their families have reported them to the authorities.

"After three months of searching, we eventually found the girls and were able to save them. They are being transported to their residence, "the policeman included.

During a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Assam Police, the girls were rescued. Some organisations also offered assistance with the rescue effort.

The females were rescued from south Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Bhadra Orang, a single person, was detained in relation to the incident.

(Inputs from Agencies)