4th G20 Sherpa meet to start in Haryana's Nuh from Sunday

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Nuh area of Haryana will play host to the fourth gathering of the G20 Sherpas.

The conference will continue in the ITC Grand Bharat hotel in the Tauru area and the Lemon Tree hotel through September 7. The district administration said on Saturday that all necessary preparations for the meeting have been completed.

The Haryana government decorated the Sirhaul border to Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura overpass. Officials have indicated that two lanes have been set up on either side of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the gathering.—Inputs from Agencies