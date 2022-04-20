4th FIR Lodged In Unnao Rape Case: MLA's Brother To Be Taken In Police Custody For Interrogation

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered fourth case in connection with the Unnao rape case involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The agency is also slated to take the legislator's brother Atul Singh, who is presently in jail, under police custody for further interrogation.

In the new case, one Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh who was accused of taking the alleged victim to the spot of the crime, has been included as an accused.

On Monday, Shashi Singh, who is believed to be a close aide of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was sent to four-day police custody.

Notably, Shashi Singh had claimed last week that the alleged survivor in the Unnao rape case had nine months back framed her son Shubham in a false rape case for which he even had to serve a jail term. "She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA," Shashi had said. On June 20, 2017, on the complaint of the victim, Subham along with Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Yadav were arrested under section 363 and 366 of the IPC. The victim had charged gangrape on her in her complaint.

The Makhi police had already submitted the charge-sheet in the court in connection with the case. The fresh case was registered by the CBI on the direction of the Allahabad High court which had asked the agency to investigate the June 20, 2017 case.

The CBI on Tuesday slated to take Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh to the spot where the crime was allegedly committed in Unnao. It was also reported that they might be brought face to face with the alleged victim. Last week, Sengar was taken into seven-day police custody after a 17-hour interrogation session. It came after the Allahabad High Court rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery". The other accused, Shashi Singh, had allegedly taken the victim to MLA Sengar on the day of crime, and stood guard outside the door as the heinous crime was allegedly committed inside by the BJP leader and others. Meanwhile the CBI has started the investigation on the death of the victim's father and is slated to take Atul Sengar, the younger brother of the MLA along with four of his accomplices, who are accused in the murder in police custody for interrogation. Sources here on Tuesday said that the agency is slated to seek custody of Atul along with Babu, Vinit, Shailu and Sonu Singh, all lodged in the Unnao jail. UNI