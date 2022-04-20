4th Book Launch by Belletristic Society at Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University, launched the fourth book titled "Essays on American Literature: Signposts and Landmarks" in a highly publicised virtual event. The book launch was presided by Ms Catherine Fischer, the North India Public Diplomacy Officer from the American Embassy. Ms Fischer holds the distinction of serving on the Boards of the Junior League of San Francisco, the East Bay Agency for Children, and the Berkeley School Excellence Project. She is also the co-founder of Speakeasy Theatres in Oakland and California.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Atul Khosla, in the opening address congratulated the team and stressed the need for interdisciplinary modes of engaging with the global issues, which is the need of the hours. Prof Khosla's stress on the link between the local and the global resonated with all present. The contributors of the book also shared their thoughts and experiences with the audience.

The event was attended by various national and international attendees from Brazil, Turkey, Japan, Bangladesh, Mexico, USA et al. Ms Fischer congratulated the society on achieving an incredible feat which covers 400 years of American Literature and noted the continuing relevance of American Studies in India and abroad.

The book is a collection of 27 key essays that were compiled and edited by the Department of English including Prof Manju Jaidka, Dr Purnima Bali, Neeraj Pizar and Sakshi Sundaram. These essays were chosen out of the 50 final articles that were submitted after the successful conclusion of the 20th International Mini-Melow Conference 2020 and cover diverse genres like poetry, fiction, drama, and literary movements. Published by New Era International Agency, the book will hit the stands soon and be available for the researchers and enthusiasts of American Studies.

The Belletristic society continues to be at the forefront of literary activities and is trying to take its BOB (Back to Our Basics) movement far and wide. The book launch is 4th in just under 7 months' time period, follows close on the heels of the Shoolini Literature Festival organised by the Department of English, Shoolini University.