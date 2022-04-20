49% vax target achieved in Lucknow in 3rd round

Lucknow: In the third round of Covid vaccination on Thursday, less than half of the target for vaccination of health workers was recorded.

Despite the Uttar Pradesh Health Department's decision to relax rules and allow out of turn inoculation, this was a steep fall of nine per cent, compared to the last round on January 22.

According to official sources, about 49 per cent (6,790) health workers turned up for vaccination on Thursday against the target of 14,311, putting Lucknow on the 70th spot out of total 75 districts in the state in terms of turnout percentage.

In order to meet the vaccination target, the health department had allowed centres to vaccinate health workers even if they were not in the schedule for Thursday's drive, but discrepancies in lists affected the numbers.

District immunisation officer M.K. Singh said, "It has come to our notice that there were some anomalies. We will probe the matter. Those who did not turn up today will get a second chance on February 5."

However, not a single incident of any adverse reaction was reported from those who got the shot in the city.

The drive had been expanded on Thursday and vaccination was carried out at 114 booths across 43 centres.

The inoculations per booth were also increased from 100 to 125 to cover more health workers since the turnout in the previous two rounds was low.

In the first round, the turnout at 12 centres was 70 per cent, and in the second round, it was 58 per cent.

Covaxin was administered at three centres where 189 health workers, about 50 per cent of those enlisted, received the shots.

Covidshield was used at the remaining 40 centres where the turnout was about 49 per cent.

Among super-specialty medical institutes, SGPGIMS recorded a high turnout of 87 per cent this time, whereas KGMU recorded 48 per cent and RMLIMS 49 per cent vaccinations.

The target for the fourth round on Friday is to vaccinate about 13,000 health workers. The vaccination is being carried out at 104 booths across 43 centres.

--IANS