4,958 Arrested For Violating Coronavirus Lockdown In Uttarakhand So Far

Dehradun: Over 1200 FIRs have been registered in Uttarakhand so far for violation of lockdown restrictions and more than 4500 people arrested, police said on Friday.

1,237 FIRs have been registered and 4,958 people arrested so far in Uttarakhand for the violation of lockdown, police said on Friday. 266 people were arrested and 52 cases were registered today for defying lockdown norms.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 35 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand including five cured/discharged.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. —ANI