49 UP districts are freed by Covid

Lucknow (The Hawk): According to the state health department, Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving closer to being proclaimed a Covid-free state as 49 districts, including Lucknow, have already achieved the "zero Covid" designation while the remaining 26 have 103 current cases.

There are currently 103 active Covid cases throughout the following districts: Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kushinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Etah, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Sambhal, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, Amethi, Bulandshahr, Fate

The State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr. Vikasendu Agrawal, stated: "All of these districts have a single digit number of Covid instances, while the remaining 49 do not."

Health department authorities in Lucknow stated that "despite no Covid cases, the routine remains the same and tests are being undertaken for symptomatic patients arriving at the hospital."

A district reaches the "zero Covid" status when there haven't been any new daily increases in infections for three days in a row.

A district, however, loses this status if there is even one new instance.

The surveillance unit will keep up its efforts and ensure contact tracing for any newly reported Covid cases.

As Covid has not yet been eradicated, the methodology for hospitals to screen and test suspected cases is unchanged, according to Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer for the Lucknow health department.

Vaccination rates, in addition to the Covid protocol, which calls for the use of masks and social seclusion by residents, have decreased, according to health experts.

"In Uttar Pradesh, a safety barrier against the Covid infection was constructed that aided in preventing the spread of infection," said a senior health official. "100% eligible people (according to population and age data) got a dose of Covid vaccine."

39,04,93,214 doses of the Covid vaccination have so far been given out in Uttar Pradesh, including 17,69,50,222 first doses and 16,87,88,334 second doses.

Over 95,16,245 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine, including 45,68,563 first doses and 40,20,197 second doses, have been given in Lucknow.

Every day, the state conducts more than 25,000 tests.

