482 New COVID-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 5,95,614; Death Toll 8,558

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,558 on Friday with 15 more fatalities, while 482 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,95,614, an official here said.

"The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,581, of which 3,572 are under home isolation. So far, 5,77,475 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

He said in the past 24 hours, 482 new cases have been reported and 956 people have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stands at 8,558, Prasad said. Over 2.59 crore tests have been done in the state so far, with over 1.21 lakh conducted on Thursday, he said. —PTI