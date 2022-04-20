48 Child Labourers Rescued In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: Police have rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in Uttar Pradesh''s Bahraich district, officials said on Saturday.

Under ''No Child Labour'' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas on Friday, they said.

"There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of childline-1098, said.

"The children in the age group of 6-18 years were provided hand sanitisers and masks. Their COVID-19 tests were also done. They have been presented before the child welfare committee and will be handed over to their family members," she said.

Childline-1098 is a 24-hour free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said in the coming days, similar raids will be conducted in other parts of the district.

"The employers from whom the children have been rescued have been booked under the Child Labour Act-2016, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act, among others. Nobody will be able to play with the lives of the children," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. ADG Women Power Line Neera Rawat said the campaign started on September 1 and will continue till September 30. —PTI