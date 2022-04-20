47 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Uttarakhand, Tally Rises To 3,305

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 47 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,305 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,672 cured and recovered patients while 558 active cases are there in the state. A total of 46 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 29. The number of patients treated and cured today was 22. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 80.85 percent. District Dehradun led with 20 cases, whereas Nainital followed it with 12 cases. Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal reported 5 cases each and U S Nagar 3 and Champawat 2.



