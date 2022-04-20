4,649 LoC ceasefire violations in 2020 by Pakistan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that in 2020 there were a total of 4,649 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC).

The Defence Minister said that ceasefire violations have been increasing since 2011.

He said that about 14,000 bunkers were being built and majority of them have been completed to save civilian lives.

Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir government have been providing compensations to the victims families and incase of animals also the same parameter is adopted.

The latest ceasefire violation took place on February 4 in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in which an Indian Army soldier was killed.

--IANS