462 New nCoV Infections Push Tally To 54,525 In U'khand, 18 Die





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,525 on Saturday as 462 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 46,186 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,321. The state's toll rose to 734 as eighteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 284. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 412. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained same as the previous day, that is 84.67 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 167 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital and Chamoli followed with 63, 62, 56 and 27 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 16 Tehri Garhwal, 14 Bageshwar, 10 Pauri Garhwal, 9 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh and 6 each in Almora and Rudraprayag.