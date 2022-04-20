451 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand, Tally Reaches 67,239

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 67,239 on Thursday as 451 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 61,432 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,156. The state's toll rose to 1,093 as seven succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 558. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 532. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.36 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 115 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal and Almora followed with 60, 48, 47, 46 and 41 cases respectively. That apart 32 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 20 Haridwar, 13 U S Nagar, 10 Bageshwar, 9 Tehri Garhwal, 6 Champawat and 4 in Uttarkashi.











