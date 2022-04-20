451 More COVID-19 Cases In UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow: The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Sunday said that 451 samples out of total 4,351 have been detected positive for COVID-19. "The KGMU Department of Microbiology has 451 positive samples, out of 4,351 samples tested," KGMU said in a statement. The majority of samples were tested positive from Lucknow (219), followed by Hardoi (67) and Sambhal (39). According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 47,036 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,108 people have succumbed to the infection. —ANI