45 test positive for Coronavirus, Uttarakhand figures at 3093

























Dehradun (The Hawk): 45 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 7 PM on 4 July as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 3093 in Uttarakhand. Total 2502 patients have been recovered from Coronavirus. There are 522 active Corona patients in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday 8 cases emerged from Dehradun, 17 from Udham Singh Nagar, 6 from Bageshwar, 5 from Uttarkashi, 4 from Nainital, 2 from Almora, 1 from Haridwar, 1 from Pauri and 1 from Tehri.

42 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.