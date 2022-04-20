45 migrants dead, 135 rescued at sea: Italian Navy

Rome:�The Italian Navy said late on Friday it has recovered 45 corpses of migrants and saved 135 shipwrecked amid continuous arrivals of refugees and asylum seekers by the Mediterranean Sea. The Italian Navy also added on Twitter that it was continuing the search for those missing, XInhua news agency reported. On Thursday, 20 to 30 people were feared to have lost their lives when a migrant boat capsized 35 nautical miles north of the Libyan city of Zuwara.