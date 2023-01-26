45 fighter jets including Sukhoi, Rafale perform during R-Day parade

New Delhi: The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade presented the Fly Past, a stunning air show by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of the Indian Army.

The 50 aircraft including old and modern jets and helicopters like Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Sukhoi-30 MKI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachanda, Apache, Sarang and AEW&C participated in the Fly Past.

Apart from this, a daring motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day was also the attraction.

The fighter jets Rafale, Sukhoi, MiG displayed various formations including Baj, Prachanda, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garuda, Bhima, Amrit and Trishul over the Kartavya path which was witnessed around 65,000 attendees.

Along with this, the concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by the Rafale fighter aircraft of the Air Force. The function ended with the national anthem and the release of tricolor balloons.

Main Battle Tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS), BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicle of SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun, BrahMos Missile, 10 Meter Short Mobile Network Center and Aakash (new generation equipment) in Span Bridge, Mobile Microwave Node and Mechanized Column were also the main attractions.

Earlier, six contingents of the army including the Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Bihar Regiment and Gurkha Brigade marched past on Kartavya Path.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marching contingent was led by Deputy Commandant Rohit Singh. The ICG, with 157 ships and 78 aircraft, is capable of countering threats at sea.

The continuous surveillance of the ICG has led to the seizure of banned substances worth over Rs 14,546 crore since its inception, including Rs 2,620 crore in 2022 alone. Its reach and capability was demonstrated during flag hoisting on 100 remote inhabited and uninhabited islands as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence'.

Also marching on the Kartavya Path were contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, Railway Protection Force led by Assistant Commissioner of Security Saurav Kumar and Delhi Police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta S Sugathan.

The contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) marched past on camels under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Khichi. For the first time, women camel riders participated in the parade.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) boys' marching contingent, comprising 148 Senior Division Cadets, was led by Pujari Shivanand, Senior Under Officer, Maharashtra Directorate. Sonali Sahoo, Senior Under Officer, Odisha Directorate led the NCC Girls Marching Contingent consisting of 148 Senior Division Cadets drawn from all the 17 Directorates.

Source: IANS