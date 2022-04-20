    Menu
    States & UTs

    4,454 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: UP Govt

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 briefed media over the current COVID-19 situation in the state. In last 24 hours, 4,454 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, while 2,449 deaths have been reported in UP so far, he informed.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in