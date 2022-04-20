Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 briefed media over the current COVID-19 situation in the state. In last 24 hours, 4,454 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, while 2,449 deaths have been reported in UP so far, he informed.
States & UTs
4,454 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: UP Govt
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023