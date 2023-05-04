431 People From UP Brought Back From Sudan: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Azamgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that 431 people hailing from UP were brought back from crisis-hit Sudan.

Addressing a public meeting at Azamgarh for the second round of civic polls and appealing people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in order to add the third engine to the double engine government to ensure the best use of funds allocated by the Central and State Government levels, CM Yogi said, "Earlier in May, the temperature used to increase to 45-46 degree Celsius in Uttar Pradesh and today, the whole state has turned into a Mussorie or a Shimla. It shows that even nature is with us. It's the miracle of the double-engine government."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "We all know the situation inside the country nine years ago. Indians were looked at with suspicion wherever they went. India had lost its credibility. Under PM Modi's leadership we have witnessed the changing India. India's global prestige has gone up. Modiji is known as 'Sankat Mochan' (trouble-shooter). We have brought back our citizens safe from the crisis-ridden Sudan. A total of 431 people from UP have been brought back so far from the country that includes people from Azamgarh also."

Emphasising that, unlike the opposition governments, the double engine government believed in the progress of all sections of society and appeasement of none, CM Yogi said, "It is because of this, that Uttar Pradesh has got investment proposals of Rs 35 lakh crore, which will create employment opportunities for 1 crore people."

"Some people gave kattas (countrymade pistols) instead of pens to the youth, and we are giving them tablets. Times have changed today and we are taking the youth from sword to pen. We are making them skilled by connecting them with technology," CM Yogi added.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidates at an election rally held at SKP Inter College ground, CM Yogi took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and said, "Five years ago the former Chief Minister had come here for campaigning, but today if he came by road, he won't be able to recognize the district as it has completely changed."

"Azamgarh was once known in the world for its saints, revolutionaries as well as its intellectual and artistic richness. There was a lot of expectation from the district after independence. However, the district moved in the opposite direction because of neglect. Until 2017, Azamgarh was struggling for its identity. Its people did not even get rooms in hotels and dharamshalas in other cities", he remarked.

"But, today Azamgarh has been linked with Purvanchal Express. An airport is being built here and now a university in the name of Maharaj Suheldev has also been started," he added. The Chief Minister said that for the first time, an artist has become a Member of Parliament from Azamgarh, referring to film actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', and added that Hariharpur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya has, therefore, been established here. According to the CM, the district was getting its lost glory back in double-engine government. CM Yogi said that the government was taking the benefits of welfare schemes to all the needy people, irrespective of caste and creed and without appeasement.

"In double engine government, crores of people have got houses, toilets, LPG gas connections, electricity, safe tap water and health insurance under Ayushman Bharat. The government has been providing free ration to 80 crore people for last three years since the outbreak of Covid-19," he said.

CM Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most progressive state in the country in recent times.

"Today our cities are seen as smart cities and not piles of filth. There is no terror of criminals and cities are being developed into safe cities. We consider PM's vision as our mission. Now there is no curfew and Kanwar Yatra is taken out peacefully. Earlier there used to be disturbance before festivals, now festivals are celebrated," CM Yogi noted.

"There is better connectivity of four lanes in Azamgarh and no one will be able to recognize Azamgarh after five years," the CM said pointing out that the third engine will ensure that there is no waterlogging and parks and cities look clean and beautiful and the people are proud to reveal their identities as a person from a village in Azamgarh district.

On this occasion, cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, BJP's regional president Sahajanand Rai and the party's authorized candidates for all municipal bodies were present.

Nirahua also sang a couplet in the praise of CM Yogi that said, "Bulldozer Baba chaanp rahe hain, mafia haanf rahe hain, chor uchakke gunde mafia, dar se kaanp rahe hain" (Bulldozer Baba is crushing mafia and the criminals are panting and trembling with fear).

—ANI