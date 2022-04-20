43 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In U'khand, Total Rises To 1,985

Dehradun: As many as 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,985.

A state health department bulletin said among the fresh cases, the highest number of 14 cases were reported from Almora district, nine from Tehri, eight each from Dehradun and Nainital, two from Rudraprayag and one case each from Pauri and Uttarkashi.

Most of the new patients had a travel history to Delhi, it said. A total of 1,230 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, 25 have died and 13 have migrated out of the state, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 717, it added. PTI