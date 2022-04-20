43(Or 96!) Covid Positive Detected Today In U’khand, 2 More Breathe Their Last

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 27, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,874 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 43 fresh infections were detected (96, if yesterday’s data are taken as genuine, or as State health officials say ‘Data reconciled with ICMR GOI Portal and Districts’), the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. The daily cases in Uttarakhand surpassed its much much bigger neighbour UP for the third day in a row, which stood at 36. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,818 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 659. The state's toll rose to 7,361 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,036. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 52. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State came down to 95.89%. It remained much behind the pan-India average of 97.39%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% five days back from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.15% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.73%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Rudraprayag followed with 7 each. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Almora, 3 each in Haridwar, Nainital and Pithoragarh (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 9 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures), 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.