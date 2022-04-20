42 Terrorists Killed In Pulwama After Attack On CRPF Jawans: Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 42 terrorists have been eliminated till now in Pulwama where 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist on February 14.

"In the past five years, no terrorist attacks have taken place. It has shrunk to a few parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In Pulwama, they killed 40 of our jawans. After the attack, around 42 terrorists have been eliminated in Pulwama. This is our working style. For a prosperous India, security is important," the Prime Minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Speaking further, he said: "I can never think of anything other than national interest, whatever be the circumstances, whether it is Pulwama, the Uri incident or any instances in my own life. I have only one mantra 'India First' and I have lived my entire life based on this." The Prime Minister alleged that the previous governments had not taken any decision after terrorist attacks. "Sankatmochan temple here, Akshardham in Gujarat. Terrorist attacks are carried out at our religious centres. After every attack, the government at that time did not do anything. In these circumstances, Kashi blessed me not just as an MP but also as the Prime Minister," he said.