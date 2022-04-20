42 oxygen plants in Andhra being established with help of NHAI

Amaravati: Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is helping the Andhra Pradesh government in constructing 42 oxygen plants. The Andhra Pradesh Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar informed about it on Sunday.

"NHAI officials are executing work at four sites initially, as directed by the NHAI Headquarters. Those sites are at Amalapuram in East Godavari District (500 LPM), Madanapalli in Chittor District (500 LPM), Tadepalligudem in West Godavari District (1000 LPM) and Hindupur in Anantapur District (1000 LPM)," Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar further said that work at three sites has already started and the work at the fourth site will commence on Monday.

"For the remaining 38 sites, all sites, as well as vendors, are finalised. However work will be started only after directions from NHAI Headquarters," he said.

According to the official data, there are 1,87,392 active COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh.

—ANI