42 New Coronavirus Cases In Uttarakhand, State Figures At 1085

-9 New Coronavirus Cases In Dehradun



Dehradun: As per the health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department on Wedesday, 42 persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. With this, the number of total Corona cases in Uttarakhand climbed up to 1085. The total number of patients who have been discharged after recovery is 282.

On Tuesday 9 Corona cases came to light in Dehradun, 15 in Nainital district, 1 in US Nagar, 1 in Pithoragarh, 6 in Chamoli, 9 in Haridwar and 1 in Pauri. These people have come from Delhi, Mumbai and other places.







