41 police officers given new postings in Punjab

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, 41 police officers in Punjab Friday were transferred including 13 district police chiefs.







Senior IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been appointed as the additional director general of police, Vigilance Bureau while Vibhu Raj has been appointed as the ADGP Lokpal Punjab, according to an order issued Friday.



Dhruman Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran has been shifted as SSP Moga while Alka Meena, who is the SSP of SBS Nagar, has been appointed as Assistant Inspector General (Intelligence).



Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP Sangrur has been placed as SSP Rupnagar while Amneet Kondal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib has been appointed as SSP Hoshiarpur.



SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Charanjit Singh has been posted as SSP Muktsar while SSP Ferozepur B S Meena has been posted to Barnala.



Gurdial Singh is SSP Ludhiana (Rural) while Ajay Malooja is SSP Bathinda.



Ashwani Kapur has been appointed as SSP, Batala, while Rajpal Singh is SSP of Ferozepur.



Opinderjit Singh Ghumman will be SSP Tarn Taran and Sandeep Goel will be SSP Fatehgarh Sahib.



Swapan Sharma has been posted as SSP Sangrur and Harminder Singh Gill will be SSP, SBS Nagar, according to the order.



Three Inspector General rank officers Rakesh Agrawal, Naunihal Singh and Sukhchain Singh Gill have been given new postings, as per the order.

