41 IAS officers transferred in UP, tainted LDA VC shunted out

Lucknow : The UP government today shunted out tainted Vice Chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Satyendra Singh while effecting a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 41 IAS officers in the second such drill in less than a week.





Singh, who is mired in controversy over alleged corruption in LDA, has been put on wait list by the Yogi Adityanath government which completed one month in office today.





In its first major bureaucratic reshuffle on April 12, the state government had transferred 20 senior IAS officers shunting out Principal Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal and others who wielded considerable influence under the Akhilesh Yadav dispensation.





Sehgal was stripped of all key charge and replaced by UP cadre IAS officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi, who was relieved by the Centre on Aditaynath's request after he took over the reins of the state on March 19.





Among those transferred today are a number of divisional commissioners and district magistrates.





Resident Commissioner of UP, Prabhat Kumar has been made Divisonal Commissioner Meerut with charge of Chairman Greater Nodia, Yamuna Expressway and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.





Secretary Rural Development and Director Mandi Parishad Ashish Kumar Goel has been made Divisional Commissioner Allahabad replacing Rajan Shukla, who will be Principal Secretary Civil Defence and Political Pension, an official release said.





DM Basti Prabhu Narain Singh has been made new VC of LDA while Director Administration (Medical and Health) Arvind Kumar Singh has been made DM Basti.





Rajiv Rautala, who was on wait list, has been made DM Gorakhpur replacing Sandhya Tiwari who will Special Secretary Secondary Education.





Secretary, Housing Board, Rudra Pratap Singh has been put on wait list while Commissioner Revenue Dheeraj Sahu has been made Housing Commissioner.





Estate Officer Brijraj Singh Yadav has been made Special Secretary Rural Development while Special Secretary Irrigation Yogesh Kumar Shukla has been made Secretary and Estate Officer, the release added.





--PTI



