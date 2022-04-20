41 Covid Positive Detected In 24 Hours In U’khand; 1 More Death Added

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 30, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,023 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 41 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,979 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 645. The state's toll surged to 7,362 as one more fatality was added during the last 24 hours (Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room), whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 64. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.89%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.38%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% eight days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.16% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.44%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Almora, Nainital and Rudraprayag followed with 7, 5, 5 and 5 respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Haridwar, 2 Pithoragarh, 1 each in Bageshwar and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.