41 Aligarh Muslim University Students Selected As Unani Medical Officers

Agra: The growing interest in alternative therapies and methods of treatment have opened new avenues of employment and offered people a new ray of hope in the current dismal health scenario in the world.

A large number of students at the Aligarh Muslim University has enrolled for specialised courses in Unani Medicine. Interestingly, 41 AMU students have been selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, for the posts of Unani Medical Officers.

All of them are pass outs from the Hakim Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Faculty of Unani Medicine, AMU. These students, who appeared for the interviews on October 13, 14, 15, and 16 were selected from among 171 candidates from across the country.

Congratulating the students for the achievement, AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor said that it was the result of continuous guidance by the dedicated faculty members and hard work of students.

"It is hoped that by taking inspiration from the selected students, others will also be motivated to achieve higher goals," said Prof Abdul Mannan, Dean, Faculty of Unani Medicine.

Prof Saud Ali Khan, Principal, Tibbiya College urged achievers to celebrate their success, but to keep their focus in succeeding in later stages as health workers serving the nation. —IANS