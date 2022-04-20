40% of Indian adults will have a digital-only bank account by 2026

*One in five (20%) Indian adults are currently neobankers

*Digital banking adoption set to double to 40% by 2026 but the rate of digital banking adoption has slowed

*Finder's global fintech editor Elizabeth Barry says system outages and the need for more product investment could be behind the slower rate of adoption

New Delhi (The Hawk): One in five (20%) Indian adults currently have a digital bank account and that figure is set to double over the next five years, according to the latest data from global comparison site Finder.com.

12% of Indian adults expect to open a digital-only bank account over the next year. An additional 8% say they will open one within the next five years, meaning 40% of Indian adults, or an estimated 373 million people, will have a digital-only bank account by the year 2026.

Despite the sharp forecast increase, less Indian adults are now planning to open an account with an online-only bank than expected at the beginning of 2020. In a similar study conducted in March 2020, 22% of Indian adults had a digital bank account and 43% were expected to have one within the next five years.

Finder's global fintech editor Elizabeth Barry says system outages and the need for greater product investment could be contributing to the drop in adoption.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic was thought to be a major instigator for widespread digital banking adoption, we've actually seen a slight drop in the percentage of Indians with digital bank accounts over the past year.

"It's possible that challenges like system outages and a need for greater product investment has meant that fewer people than expected turned to digital banks in 2020," Barry says.

"Despite the challenges, India still shows strong potential to be one of the world's leaders in digital banking.

"The likes of Bill Gates recently praised India for the country's technological innovations in the space, making it easier to distribute aid to the poor, especially during the pandemic.

"Not only that but our data suggests digital banking will skyrocket over the next five years, with around two in five Indian adults expected to have an account by 2026."

The research also reveals that digital banking adoption has grown among women over the last year, while simultaneously falling among men.

The percentage of female neobankers grew from 15% to 18% from March to December 2020, while the percentage of male neobankers dropped from 24% to 22% over the same period. Overall, the digital banking gender gap shrunk from 9 percentage points to just 4 percentage points.

Those aged 65+ are more likely than other generations to hold a digital bank account, with over a quarter of this age group (26%) holding an account. Meanwhile just 21% of 18-24 year olds and 18% of 25-34 year olds say the same.