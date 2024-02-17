    Menu
    404 kg of dry ganja seized in Telengana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, 8 held

    The Hawk
    February17/ 2024
    Eight Arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem for Trafficking 404 Kg of Dry Ganja

    Bhadradri Kothagudem: Eight people were arrested for allegedly transporting 404 kilogrammes of dry Ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, police said on Saturday.
    All eight accused are residents of Haryana.
    "We have seized 404 kg of dry ganja, which was being transported from Odisha to Hyderabad in a private vehicle. The dry ganja was concealed in plastic trays and also under doormats," Superintendent of Police, Rohith Raju, said. The accused were apprehended during a vehicle check.
    "During the investigation, we found that the accused came here as sellers, but with the help of two other accused, they started transporting Ganja for higher gains. The police apprehended the accused during vehicle checks. A case has been registered against all eight accused, and they have been sent on remand," he said.
    "We are further looking into the case," he added. 

    —ANI

