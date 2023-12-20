4000 saints invited, Tent City established: Ayodhya gears up for consecration ceremony

Ayodhya Prepares for Historic Moment: Invitations Sent, Facilities Set, and Rituals Scheduled. Ahead of the grand consecration at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, saints invited, a tent city arranged, solar initiatives underway, and PM Modi's presence anticipated for the monumental idol installation on January 22.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: The Ayodhya temple trust said that invitations have been sent to saints from all traditions ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

"Key points related to the program of the consecration ceremony scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January: Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the country in every domain," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X'.

The temple trust also added that a tent city has been set up at the new Teerthakshetrapuram which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Around 150 doctors will be serving at the hospital in rotation, it said.

"In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital," the temple trust said.

The city has also decked up to serve food to lakhs of devotees who are slated to come to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony.

On arrangements for food, it said, "Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town."

All Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities have been invited. Moreover, Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited, the temple trust said.



"About 4,000 saints have been invited to participate, from all sects. Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities, among others. Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in its post.

"Invitations have also been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992. The families of Karsewaks have also been invited," it said.

The temple trust said that out of the three idols that are being made, the one that brings to life the "tenderness" of a five-year-old child will be chosen.

"Rama Lala's idols are being made by three sculptors- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child will be chosen," it said.



The temple trust said that the Pran Pratishtha Puja will be conducted by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Lakshmikant Dikshit, following which there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja under Vishwaprasann Teerth's leadership.

"The consecration ceremony rituals will commence from January 16. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja. Following the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji, a revered figure," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared in the post.

Meanwhile, 168 acres of land has been identified in the temple city to set up a 40 MW solar plant, Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Nitish Kumar said.

"We have identified 168 acres of land to build the solar plant, in which we have also got the possession of 140 acres of land. We have given it to the Renewable Energies Department and the NTPC is setting up a solar plant there," the District Magistrate said speaking to ANI.

In addition to solar plants, solar streetlights are also being installed on a large scale, the DM said adding that a solar tree will also be set up.

"A 40 MW solar plant will be installed there. In the first phase, 10 MW will be installed, after which the rest will be installed. We are also installing solar street lights in a big way. We are also installing a solar tree at Janpath Ayodhya Park and other solar parks. Solar street lights have been installed from the Guptar Ghat to Raj Ghat," the DM said.

The Ayodhya DM said that the city administration has tried to use a maximum number of solar lights to promote renewable energy.

"We have tried to use maximum solar lights and promote renewable energy which is also environmental energy. Along with this, the individual beneficiaries under the government's subsidy scheme can benefit from this scheme and install solar lights at their places," the DM said.



Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

—ANI