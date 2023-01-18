400 live cartridges seized in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna: Patna's Special Task Force (STF) recovered 400 live cartridges from three arms suppliers arrested on Wednesday from Naugachia block in Bhagalpur district for smuggling a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.

Nitish Kumar alias Satyam, one of the accused, is from Samastipur; Abhigyan Kumar alias Golu, and Gaurav Kumar Singh alias Chotu, the other two, are from the Begusarai district.

The accused were travelling on two bikes. During the search operation, they were nabbed near the Naugachia block. The suspect was holding a bag. The police seized Rs 35,000 in cash and 400 live 1.765 mm cartridges during a search.

"The accused were arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of IPC registered in Naugachia. Further investigation is on," said an officer of STF requested anonymity.—Inputs from Agencies