400 Kg Lock From Aligarh Sent To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Aligarh: As devotees countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, was sent from Aligarh to Ayodhya on Friday.

After worshipping as per the rituals, Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri, a resident of Norangabad, Aligarh, left for Ayodhya with the lock. A crane was called to place the 400-kg lock in a vehicle. People gathered to see the lock and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. The lock was made two years ago by an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, who were residents of Norangabad, Aligarh. Satya Prakash Sharma passed away recently. His wish was that this lock should be gifted to Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri told the story of the world's largest lock and how much effort was put in to make it.

"Satya Prakash Sharma died before completing the lock but we got it completed by working day and night."

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri highlighted that the lock will make Aligarh internationally famous for its lock industry.

"The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Aligarh Talanagari (the city of locks). The purpose of presenting the world's largest lock at the feet of Lord Ram is to represent Aligarh on an international platform. People from the entire country and from across the world who will come to Ayodhya will appreciate the large lock, which will boost the lock manufacturing industry in Aligarh. This initiative will also provide an economic boost to the city of Aligarh."

Hindu Mahasabha National Spokesperson Ashok Pandey took a dig at the combined opposition and said, "The lock aims at shutting the mouths of opposition leaders who were shouting whether Ram Mandir will be built or not or whether it is an empty election agenda, when will it be built, and how will it be built." —ANI