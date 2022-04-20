40-Yr-Old Killed As Truck Falls Into Alaknanda River In U'khand

Gopeshwar: One person was killed and another went missing when a truck engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road fell into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said.

The truck was dumping a load of rubble when the safety wall of the road collapse and the vehicle fell into the river, district officials said.

The incident occurred near Tayya bridge between Joshimath and Govindghat on Badrinath Highway. Vasudev Singh, 40, and Jagdish Pundir, 55, who were in the truck at the time of the accident also fell into the river. The body of Singh has been recovered, while a search is on to trace Pundir. The truck belonged to a firm named Hillways and was engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road. —PTI