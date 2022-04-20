40-yr-old Branded Witch, Widow Made To Eat Faeces, Beaten To Death

Jaipur: A 40-year-old widow in Rajasthan's Ajmer district was allegedly made to eat faeces, tortured and beaten to death by her relatives, who accused her of being a witch, the police said today. The incident took place on August 3 in Kekri, a block around 135 km from the state capital, they said.

"Kanya Devi Raigar was branded a witch and severely tortured before being beaten to death, she was also made to eat faeces by her relatives," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ajmer, Rajendra Singh, said. The police registered a case today against four people -- Pinky Raigar, Sonia Raigar, Mahaveer Raigar and Chandra Prakash Raigar