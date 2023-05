Muzaffarnagar: A 40-year-old contractor was shot dead by unidentified people in Puranpur area in the district, police said in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.



Abrar Khan was killed when he was sleeping in a mango orchard in Mujhse village on June 11, they said. A case has been registered and the body sent for postmortem, police said, adding the motive behind the murder was not clear.