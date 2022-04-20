40 Scholars From 6 Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship

New Delhi: Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded fellowship to conduct research in science and technology in Indian institutes and universities, according to an official statement on Friday.

These scholars have been selected for India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021 based on research proposal, experience, academic merit and publication record, the Department of Science and Technology said.

"As a part of India''s initiatives to engage with neighbouring countries to develop S&T partnerships, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has launched ISRF Programme for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand researchers to work in Indian universities and research institutions," the statement said.

ISRF is being implemented since 2015, and as of now, five calls have been announced in this programme with participation of young researchers from these countries.

About 128 fellows from these countries have been awarded fellowship under this programme.

"A number of quality research papers have been published by awardees during the ISRF calls from 2015-2019, and fellows also participated in various conferences/symposiums of their relevant fields,â€ the DST said. Because of the pandemic, no award was announced last year, it added.

ISRF provides an opportunity to the young researchers from neighbouring countries to get access to the state-of-the-art facilities available in the Indian institutes/universities. This fellowship is a platform to establish research cooperation with neighbouring countries of India, which is one of the mandates of the DST''s International Science and Technology Cooperation, the statement added. —PTI