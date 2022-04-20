40 hotel management, 6 ISRO seats added to PMSSS this year: J-K administration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Students of Jammu and Kashmir will get an additional quota of seats in paramedical and hotel management degree courses, and for the first time six seats are on offer from ISRO for degree courses in Space, Science and Technology at ISRO under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This was stated during a meeting of Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Talat Parvez, with chairperson, AICTE, New Delhi, regarding the PMSSS for students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, read a statement from the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director Colleges, Director School Education, Nodal Principal Jammu, Nodal Principal Srinagar and Consultant, PMSSS.

Under the scheme, 5,000 scholarships are offered to the students of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on merit basis in top 200 NIRF and government approved AICTE institutions which are NBA accredited.

For the current year, 40 seats under Central IHMS (National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology) and six supernumerary seats in Indian Institute of Space, Science and Technology, have been made available under the scheme, the statement added.

Further, the seat criteria within an institution in respect of nursing, HMCT and pharmacy have been increased from three to five seats within the institution so that the students are able to be accommodated in groups in an institution.

"The courses and the scholarships under the scheme are 2,070 general degree seats with Rs 30,000 scholarship PA and Rs 1 lakh per year maintenance payable to students; 2,830 professional degree seats with up to Rs 1.25 lakh PA and Rs 1 lakh per year maintenance payable to students; 100 Medical/ BDS or equivalent, medical stream with up to Rs 3 lakh PA scholarship and Rs 1 lakh maintenance," read the statement. (ANI)